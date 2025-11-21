LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Brazilian Artist Mundano Uses Ashes from Forest Fires to Call for Urgent Climate Action

Brazilian Artist Mundano Uses Ashes from Forest Fires to Call for Urgent Climate Action

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 13:38 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 13:38 IST
Brazilian Artist Mundano Uses Ashes from Forest Fires to Call for Urgent Climate Action
Brazilian artivist Mundano partnered with Greenpeace to create a powerful art installation at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, using ashes collected from burned Amazon forest lands. The installation featured the message “COP30: Rise for Forests” written with transparent ink revealed by the ashes. Mundano’s technique involves transforming residues from environmental disasters—such as forest fire ashes, toxic mud, and oil spills—into paint, turning traces of destruction into visual calls for environmental justice.

Trending Topics

trending videos