/Controversial Zakir Naik banned from Bangladesh till elections. Here's why

Ahead of the national elections, Bangladesh has banned Zakir Naik, an Indian-origin Islamic cleric, from entering the country. The move came on Tuesday (Nov 4) after a meeting of the Law and Order Core Committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dhaka. As per officials, the decision was taken on the grounds of security and logistical concerns.
What did the Home Ministry say?
Bangladesh's Home Ministry said that a local organisation had invited Naik to speak at a two-day religious event in Dhaka on November 28 and 29. There were also plans for further visits, but this proposal was heavily criticised by security agencies.
In the Home Ministry meeting, it was decided that Naik's presence would draw a massive crowd and would require heavy security deployment at a time when the staff is already occupied with election duties. Ultimately, authorities decided that Naik's visit would only be possible after the elections were concluded.