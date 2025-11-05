/Controversial Zakir Naik banned from Bangladesh till elections. Here's why

Ahead of the national elections, Bangladesh has banned Zakir Naik, an Indian-origin Islamic cleric, from entering the country. The move came on Tuesday (Nov 4) after a meeting of the Law and Order Core Committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dhaka. As per officials, the decision was taken on the grounds of security and logistical concerns.

What did the Home Ministry say?

Bangladesh's Home Ministry said that a local organisation had invited Naik to speak at a two-day religious event in Dhaka on November 28 and 29. There were also plans for further visits, but this proposal was heavily criticised by security agencies.

