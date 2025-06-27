/Zohran Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji's love story might restore your faith in dating apps

Zohran Mamdani, an Indian-origin Muslim man, is now the mayor of New York. The 33-year-old announced his victory on Tuesday (June 24) in the Democratic primary. Mamdani became New York's youngest mayor in the century after a massive political campaign, and his active presence on social media landed him a majority of young voters - Gen Zs and Millennials. In this entire hustle and bustle of the political campaign, one thing that significantly drew the attention of people online was Mamdani's love story with his wife.

Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, was seen backstage during the entire political campaign. Her online presence is also very limited as she does not share much about her personal life on social media. But the love story of the 27-year-old artist with NYC's new mayor definitely grabbed attention online. Rama, a Syrian-American illustrator and animator, met Zohran on the dating platform Hinge.

In a video published on YouTube on June 22, Zohran, son of filmmaker Mira Nair, was seen with the content creator Kaneez Surka, where he talked about his love life and also shared some crucial dating advice for youngsters. He said that the first and most important thing while finding love online is your firm intention that you will. He advised people to have the right attitude towards their dating and relationship goals.

Zohran, NYC's first Muslim mayor, said, "First is, I found my wife on Hinge. So, dating apps still work. Just to let people know.” “Second, I think we also need to give people more time in their lives. A lot of people, a lot of New Yorkers, are basically on a hamster wheel of anxiety. There is not much time to sit in the park. There is not much time to explore your own city, if you are always worried about whether you have enough money to make your rent... so the love of your life, may currently be too stressed about whether they can afford the most expensive city in the United States to find you.. Affordability is about the romance," Zohran said.