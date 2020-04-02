'Cloud-clubbing' in Singapore as coronavirus shuts nightspots

From global leaders' conference to weddings, coronavirus outbreak has forced people to take their daily lives online. School, colleges to even birthday parties everything is now happening over video conference.

Amid all this, "cloud-clubbing" parties are starting to gain popularity in Singapore, where DJs are live-streaming their performances through a live streaming app while others confined at their homes parties to the thumping music.

Speaking to news agency AFP, DJ Nash conceded that he did find it weird to pay for an online audience, however, positive comments helped him to through it.

"When you play for a dance floor with a room full of people, you can feel the energy come back, and I like to DJ off that energy," the DJ, real name Dhanish Nair said.

"Whatever song requests that they had actually guided me in a certain direction," he added.

As well as the comments which came in via live-streaming app Bigo Live, clubbers sent virtual gifts to the DJs such as bells and snowflakes that can later be exchanged for cash.

The nightclub partnered with gaming equipment company Razer and the live-streaming app, attracting 200,000 total views for the three-hour event. At its peak, 5,600 people were watching via the app.

The trend is another example of how the virus, which has left some 3.6 billion people stuck at home under lockdowns, is upending daily life in ways unthinkable until recently as governments impose social-distancing curbs to stem its spread.

(With inputs from AFP)