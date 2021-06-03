'Clear deterioration' in virus cases in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa, warns WHO

According to the World Health Organization(WHO), the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo Kinshasa has witnessed a large number of COVID-19 cases in the past month.

The WHO said Kinshasa had recorded an "exponential rise" in coronavirus cases.

The vaccination drive in the capital has reportedly not taken off even as the government last month announced it had detected the Delta variant. President Felix Tshisekedi warned citizens to be alert to the fast-changing situation.

Health experts said the third wave has started in the country with the Delta and Beta variants having arrived in the country.

The vice-president of the country's National Assembly had earlier informed that thirty-two members of parliament had died due to the virus.

The country has reported 31,248 confirmed cases and 780 deaths so far with Kinshasa recording over 22,300 cases.

On Thursday, the capital city recorded 243 coronavirus cases sparking fear among health officials who have until now have been able to keep the virus under control.

According to the government, just over 19,000 people have been vaccinated in the country with a population of 80 million. Several people have expressed concern over the AstraZeneca vaccine after blood clot reports emerged.

WHO said there was a "clear deterioration" in virus cases in the country in its report.

(With inputs from Agencies)

