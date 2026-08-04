/Claude Mythos found a flaw in 60 hours that cryptographers missed for 2 years

A cryptographic scheme designed to withstand quantum computers had been picked over by expert cryptographers worldwide for roughly two years without anyone finding a serious flaw. An unreleased Anthropic model found one in about 60 hours.

What Was Found

Anthropic disclosed that its Claude Mythos Preview model identified a previously unknown weakness in HAWK, a digital signature scheme submitted as a candidate in the US National Institute of Standards and Technology's post-quantum cryptography evaluation process.

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The finding is mathematical rather than a software bug. The model identified a nontrivial automorphism — a structural symmetry — in the lattice mathematics that HAWK's security depends on. That symmetry enables a faster enumeration attack, cutting the cost of recovering HAWK's smallest key from roughly 2^64 operations to 2^38.

The practical consequence for the scheme is that HAWK's key sizes would need to roughly double to deliver the level of security its designers intended. Separately, the model also improved a known attack against a weakened variant of AES, the encryption standard used across the internet.

What It Does Not Mean

This is important to state clearly, because the finding is easy to overstate: no deployed encryption has been broken, and no software needs to be changed.

HAWK is a candidate standard undergoing evaluation, not a deployed system — it is not protecting anyone's data today. The AES result applies to a deliberately weakened version used for research, not the full-strength algorithm securing live traffic. Anthropic itself framed the results as improving understanding of the security margins in modern cryptographic designs rather than as breaking anything in production.

Why It Matters Anyway

The significance lies in the process, not the immediate security impact.

Post-quantum cryptography candidates are subjected to years of adversarial review precisely because the cost of standardising a flawed scheme is catastrophic — it would be deployed globally, then discovered to be broken. That review process is the discipline's central safeguard, and it depends on the assumption that if a serious structural weakness exists, sustained expert attention will surface it.

HAWK received that attention for two years. The weakness was there the entire time. A machine found it in under three days.

That inverts a long-standing assumption about where AI is useful in security. AI has been positioned largely as a defensive tool — scanning code, flagging anomalies, patching known vulnerability classes at scale. Finding a novel mathematical attack against a scheme built by expert cryptographers and vetted by their peers is a different capability entirely: original adversarial reasoning in a domain where human expertise was considered the hard constraint.

The Wider Context

The disclosure arrives in the same period that Google restricted its Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber model — a system that autonomously finds vulnerabilities and writes working exploits — to governments and trusted partners only, citing the technology's dual-use nature.