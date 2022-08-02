Chinese planes and warships positioned near line dividing Taiwan Strait ahead of Nancy Pelosi visit: Report

A number of Chinese warplanes were spotted flying dangerously close to the median line which divides the Taiwan Strait just ahead of United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit on Tuesday. Along with the warplanes, China has also positioned a number of warships near the region, according to Reuters. Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan has become a serious dispute between the US and China with the latter issuing a clear warning. However, the US authorities said that the visit was go ahead as planned and they were not intimidated by the “saber rattling”.

This is a part of Pelosi’s Asia tour which did not feature Taiwan in the beginning but it was confirmed on Monday that she will be travelling to the region which China claims as their own.

According to a source, Reuters reported that China have surrounded the dividing line with warships and aircrafts with the forces “touching” the barrier once and circling back on Tuesday.

Taiwan’s defense ministry has not issued any statement regarding the ongoing developments but the source claimed that their air force was put on alert in the aftermath of the incident.

Taiwanese newspaper Liberty Times reported that Pelosi will be reaching on Tuesday but other media reports have claimed that her delegation may arrive on Wednesday for the meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen.

Pelosi started her Asia tour in Singapore and she will be travelling to Malaysia on Tuesday. Her itinerary also includes meeting with prominent leaders of both Japan and South Korea.

