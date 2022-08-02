Pakistan: Army's aviation helicopter goes missing with high-ranking officers on board

Pakistan's army on Monday said that an aviation helicopter lost contact with the Air Traffic Control while it was on flood relief operations in Balochistan.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces tweeted that ''6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps.''

Pakistan's local media claimed that Director General Pakistan Coast Guard Brigadier Amjad Hanif Satti was also on board besides the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and two majors.

Police official Pervez Umrani told news agency Reuters that the helicopter has been missing for over six hours and there has not been any trace of the chopper since a rescue operation began. He added that the search will resume on Tuesday morning after it was halted due to bad weather.

Calling the incident "alarming", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised provincial civilian officials over the lack of aid for people displaced by the floods.

He later tweeted "The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security, and return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims."

According to the disaster management agency, southern Pakistan has been hit hard by floods after unusual monsoon rains that have killed scores of people and swept away hundreds of houses.

During natural calamities such as floods and earthquakes, civilian administrations depend on Pakistan's army heavily as it is the country's most powerful institution.

With at least 136 dead in Balochistan, above-normal monsoon rains and deadly flooding are wreaking havoc in the province which is rife with ethnic and sectarian violence.

Although no militant group has claimed responsibility for any attack on a helicopter in the region, intelligence officials are probing whether the incident was an attack or not.

