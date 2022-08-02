US conducts drone strike in Afghanistan, kills Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri

In the biggest blow to the al Qaeda group since its founder, Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US strike in Afghanistan over the weekend according to US President Joe Biden.

Bolstering the credibility of Washington's assurances that the United States can still address threats from Afghanistan without a military presence in the country, the drone attack is the first known American strike inside the country since the withdrawal of its troops.

Condemning the strike as a violation of “international principles", Mujahid said it went against the 2020 agreement on a US troop withdrawal.

Several activists had raised concerns that Zawahiri, who was unwell for a long period of time, received sanctuary from the Taliban following their takeover of Kabul in August 2021.

In 2011, Zawahiri took over Al-Qaeda chief after US forces killed the terrorist group's founder Osama bin Laden.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head, comes from a distinguished Egyptian family and his grandfather was an imam at al-Azhar University in Cairo.

Nearly 3,000 civilians were killed in 9/11, which is considered the deadliest attack on American soil.

Laden was considered as a mastermind of the attacks and Zawahiri who posed as his physician helped him in the execution of his deadly plan.

Not only this, Zawahiri was sent to prison for his involvement in the 1981 assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

According to the 'Rewards for Justice' website, Zawahiri is believed to have plotted the attack on the USS Cole naval vessel in Yemen which killed 17 American sailors and injured more than 30 others.

For his role in the bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, in which 224 people were killed, he was indicted in the United States.

