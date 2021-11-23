Chinese cemetery housing 1962 and Galwan war dead soldiers to serve as ‘patriotic education base’

A cemetery in Xinjiang which houses the tombstones of over 100 Chinese soldiers who died during the 1962 Sino-India war and in the Galwan Valley clash last year has been designated as “patriotic education base”.

According to a report published by the PLA portal, the Kangxiwar Martyrs’ Cemetery— located 4,280 metres, or more than 14,000 feet, above sea level in the Karakorum mountains— is currently undergoing large-scale renovation after it was designated “education base” by the Xinjiang government in September.

The cemetery is reportedly the first such “patriotic education base” in connection with Sino-India military history.

According to the PLA portal, the renovation work would be completed by November next year.

The move by the government base comes in the backdrop of the arrest of a Chinese travel blogger who managed to enter the site in July and clicked selfies, triggering a backlash in the country.

On November 15, the blogger was jailed for seven months after he was accused of “dishonouring the dead soldiers”.

The Kangxiwar Martyrs’ Cemetery located in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR), is China’s highest cemetery.

Located some 100km from a stretch of the disputed Sino-India border, it was built in 1965 to commemorate PLA soldiers killed in the 1962 India-China war.

Currently, it houses gravestones in memory of 108 Chinese troops, including four who China acknowledged were killed in Galwan Valley in June 2020 during the border clash with Indian soldiers. The remains of many have also been moved to the deceased’s hometowns.

In the Galwan clash, over 20 Indian soldiers were killed, while the Chinese officials have only acknowledged the death of four soldiers, various US reports and Indian agencies speculated the toll figure could be in the mid-30s.

The clash was triggered when China unilaterally attempted to change the status quo on the borders.

(With inputs from agencies)