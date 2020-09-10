Chinese ambassador likes pornographic video, Beijing demands investigation over hacking claims

China has asked Twitter to probe into what it says a hack of its ambassador's official account, which liked a pornographic post.

Liu Xiaoming's account showed the liked video for more than an hour on Wednesday, which caused a number of comments and reactions before it was pulled down.

"Some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public," said a statement posted on the embassy's website.

It further said that the matter is reported to Twitter and asked the social media giant to take the issue "seriously" and make "thorough investigations".

"The Embassy reserves the right to take further actions and hope that the public will not believe or spread such rumour," it said.

Twitter has so far not commented on the matter.

Liu is one of China's most outspoken ambassadors, who often gives very aggressive interviews to defend Beijing's actions and policies.

China has imposed an official ban on Twitter and pornography, but Chinese diplomats and journalists often use their Twitter accounts to push China's agenda.

Liu's Twitter account, which was set up last year in October has over 85,000 followers.

