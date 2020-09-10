China, US exchange barbs after paper refuses to carry envoy's op-ed

China and the United States targetted each other on their understanding of the press freedom as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party for refusing to carry an op-ed by the US envoy.

The comments came amid rapidly deteriorating relations between the two nations ahead of November's US presidential election, with arguments over trade, human rights and the coronavirus pandemic.

"The People's Daily's response once again exposes the Chinese Communist Party's fear of free speech and serious intellectual debate – as well as Beijing's hypocrisy when it complains about lack of fair and reciprocal treatment in other countries," Pompeo said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The refusal by the People's Daily comes after a US decision to revoke more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals this week, and as both countries restrict or revoke visas for each others' journalists.

Titled "Resetting the Relationship Based on Reciprocity", Ambassador Terry Branstad's article referred to an imbalance in the US-China relationship, noting that US companies, journalists, diplomats, and even civil society suffered unequal access in China.

"While US journalists face restrictions on reporting and even entering China, Chinese state media workers have long enjoyed open access in the United States," Branstad wrote.

The People's Daily then wrote a letter saying the US envoy's article failed to meet its standards.

"In our opinion, the op-ed in the name of Ambassador Branstad is full of loopholes and seriously inconsistent with facts," the paper said, in a letter released by the State Department.

In a statement on Thursday, the paper said it had the right, like US media, to decide what it publishes and to make necessary edits, decrying Pompeo's remarks as a vicious attack on Chinese media.

"It is extremely ironic that on the one hand the US side rudely and unreasonably supresses Chinese media like the People's Daily as Communist Party 'propaganda machines', and on the other demands they disseminate wrong points of view for the United States."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China's ambassador in Washington, who frequently appears in US media, has never smeared his host country and is committed to promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation.

Pompeo said China must respect the free press.

"Their refusal to do so shows just how much China's unelected Party elites fear their own people's free-thinking and the free world's judgment about their governance practices inside China."