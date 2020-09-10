As India-China standoff escalates, foreign ministers to meet in Moscow

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on Thursday as Indian forces continue to curb Chinese efforts of infiltration in Ladakh.

On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed that the foreign ministers of both the nations will meet in a luncheon hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Army sources also said both countries engaged in brigadier-level talks on Wednesday, in which they have decided to organise Corps Commander-level talks.

Talks at multiple levels are being held despite the months-long border crisis in Ladakh that was escalated after shots were fired in the region on Monday evening, the first in about 45 years.

Post the firings, the Indian Army blamed China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres".

The PLA, in between August 28-29, tried to capture Indian territory on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, which was thwarted by Indian Army which gained key heights along the stretch from the south bank to Rechin La in the border region.

A few days ago Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met Chinese Defence Minister in Moscow, where the duo discussed the standoff in the border region.