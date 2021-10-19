China tested nurses during simulated night landing exercise: Report

Amid tensions with Taiwan, reports say the Chinese army trained nurses as part of its war simulation exercise.

The People’s Liberation Army(PLA) reportedly trained 300 nurses as part of the military drill involving an exercise to take an island. The exercise was part of a nighttime combat drill at sea with nurses as part of the medical rescue plan.

The nurses reportedly wore goggles during the day to block the light as they were taught to handle the boat simulator.

Also Read: US, Canada colluded to provoke trouble, says China

Nurses were also taught to handle real-time simulated gunfire and bad weather. The exercise reportedly took place from July last year to February 2021.

China has been conducting drills near Taiwan for several months. China had recently sent a record number of planes 56 warplanes into Taiwan's airspace as the country scrambled its own fighters and activated the missile systems.

Also Read: Satellite images show China has upgraded military bases facing Taiwan

Chinese Army has also been practising amphibious landing in various exercises. Earlier this month, reports said China's military had carried out beach landing drills near Taiwan.

Watch: China boosting military presence around Taiwan

The beach drills had taken place in Fujian province as the PLA practised with multiple waves to take a beach as the army used small boats.

Also Read: Military exercises near Taiwan 'just move', claims China

Taiwan defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng had warned that China was capable of mounting a full-scale war in 2025 as tensions escalated between the two countries.

President Tsai however definitely said Taiwan will not bow to China as she sought to increase the country's military expenditure.

The Biden administration declared its committment towards Taiwan was "rock solid" even as it said it continues to "adhere to the One China policy."

(With inputs from Agencies)