China shuts supermarkets after virus traces found in dragon fruit from Vietnam

Chinese authorities have locked down several supermarkets after coronavirus traces were found in fruits imported from Vietnam.

Reports claim at least nine cities in Zhejiang and Jiangxi provinces have found coronavirus samples in dragon fruit imported from Vietnam.

The authorities have begun emergency screening of imported food products and ordered fruit buyers to quarantine themselves although there is no evidence of coronavirus spreading from food but Chinese health officials are being cautious as the country grapples with the virus wave.

Also Read: COVID app crash and hunger challenge China's biggest lockdown since Wuhan

China had earlier imposed a ban on dragon fruit imported from Vietnam lasting until January 26 as COVID-19 traces were detected in the last week of December.

The ban was imposed on Huu Nghi Border Gate in Lang Son province which sends dragon fruit to China. The authorities also banned the import of dragon fruit from another border gate named Tan Thanh as container trucks were sent back.

Watch: China's Zhengzhou city officials order 12 million residents to take COVID-19 tests

China is set to host the Winter Olympics next month with authorities on alert to combat the virus.

China has been battling the coronavirus wave with Xi'an city under lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yuzhou city in Henan province was the lastest to come under lockdown after three COVID-19 cases were discovered.

Also Read: Covid rule violators allegedly paraded through streets in China

The authorities ordered people not to go out and shut down bus and taxi services in Yuzhou city including shopping malls and other community areas.

China had reported 175 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with Henan province accounting for five cases including a cluster in eastern city of Ningbo. Xi'an which has emerged as the epicentre of the virus has reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases since December.

(With inputs from Agencies)