COVID app crash and hunger challenge China's biggest lockdown since Wuhan

Thirteen million inhabitants of central China's Xi'an were thrown into even more hardship this week when the city's COVID-19 tracking app crashed amid food and other necessary goods shortages as the country's most draconian pandemic measures since Wuhan's lockdown in 2020.

According to Bloomberg, the COVID-19 health code app, which shows individuals' current infection or risk status, collapsed in Xi'an this week, hindering the city's contact tracing operations and preventing people from accessing crucial services.

After a round of mass testing, the city's citizens were unable to obtain their COVID-19 infection status due to a system crash, preventing some of them from attending hospitals.

Following reports of food shortages across the city, many residents were forced to share supplies or even barter for food.

A negative COVID test is required for admission into hospitals, and the app crash has reportedly blocked several people from receiving crucial medical care.

The most high-profile incident allegedly involved a pregnant woman in the city who miscarried after being denied access to a hospital.

Chinese officials, on the other hand, have defended the draconian curfews, claiming that free food packages will be sent to locals.

According to data supplied by the Chinese National Health Commission, that's the number of new COVID-19 cases registered in Xi'an on Wednesday.

This is a significant decrease from the number of new illnesses recorded in the previous few days.

Since the beginning of the current outbreak in Xi'an, the city has reported over 1,600 new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)