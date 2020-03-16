China reports more coronavirus cases from abroad amid strict quarantine measures

China on Monday announced 14 deaths due to the coronavirus with the toll touching 3,213 even as authorities reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus.

Last week during a visit to Wuhan, President Xi had said that "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been basically curbed in Hubei province and the capital city Wuhan."

However, authorities now fear visitors may bring in cases from abroad.

China announced that those coming from abroad into the country from Monday will into quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Imported cases of infection have now outnumbered domestic infections for three straight days in China.

According to the National Health Commission, there were four new local cases in the country - all in Wuhan which was the epicentre of the virus for several months.

WHO has declared on Friday that Europe is now the new epicentre of the virus with Italy and Spain suffering from the virus.

In Spain, 100 new death were reported in the last 24 hours with 7,753 people infected even as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a lockdown as his wife tested positive for the COVID-19.

The lockdown was part of the 15-day state of emergency declared by the Spanish government.