Coronavirus: Spain reports 100 new deaths in last 24 hours

Spain reported over 100 new coronavirus deaths with the number of people infected increasing by a third to 7,753, health officials said on Sunday.

Spain is Europe's second most coronavirus-affected country after Italy and the latest jump in cases came after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, prohibiting people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or purchase food.

The country's death toll now stands at 288.

Just hours after Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the lockdown, his wife tested positive for the COVID-19.

Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez are currently well and at their official residence after the imposition of latest measures, a government statement said.

The lockdown was a part of a 15-day state of emergency declared by the Spanish government on Saturday.

This is the second time in Spain's history that an emergency has been imposed since the country returned to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

In 2010, air traffic controllers' strike led to country declaring an emergency for the first time.

The Spanish prime minister warned Friday that the number of infections could rose to 10,000 in the coming days in the country.

