Italy: A glance at country's unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
With nearly 2,000 deaths due to coronavirus, Italy has been put under a complete shutdown.
Let's have a look at the current situation.
Deserted bars and resturants
Closed bars and restaurants are pictured near Piazza Navona in Rome.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Taking necessary precautions
Waiters taking extra precautions while receiving payment before closing in Rome.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Maria Teresa Baldini
Deputy Maria Teresa Baldini of Fratelli d'Italia party wearing a protective mask and gloves inside the low house parliament building in Rome.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Pope's virtual general audience
Pope Francis holds his first ever virtual general audience at the Vatican, March 11
(Photograph:Reuters)
Rome's Spanish Steps
General view of the Rome's Spanish Steps, virtually deserted after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown, in Rome, Italy,
(Photograph:Reuters)
Giuseppe Conte's conference
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks in a news conference room of Palazzo Chigi, where chairs are moved one meter apart in order to adhere to restrictions due to coronavirus spread, in Rome, Italy, March 11.
(Photograph:Reuters)
New rules at the store
A woman waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between them, inside a grocery store in Rome's Trastevere area.
(Photograph:Reuters)
No tourists in the beautiful Venice
A gondolier waits for tourists in a virtually deserted city after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown, in Venice, Italy.