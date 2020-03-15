Italy: A glance at country's unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

With nearly 2,000 deaths due to coronavirus, Italy has been put under a complete shutdown.

Let's have a look at the current situation.

Deserted bars and resturants

Closed bars and restaurants are pictured near Piazza Navona in Rome.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Taking necessary precautions

Waiters taking extra precautions while receiving payment before closing in Rome.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Maria Teresa Baldini

Deputy Maria Teresa Baldini of Fratelli d'Italia party wearing a protective mask and gloves inside the low house parliament building in Rome.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Pope's virtual general audience

Pope Francis holds his first ever virtual general audience at the Vatican, March 11

(Photograph:Reuters)

Rome's Spanish Steps

General view of the Rome's Spanish Steps, virtually deserted after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown, in Rome, Italy,

(Photograph:Reuters)

Giuseppe Conte's conference

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks in a news conference room of Palazzo Chigi, where chairs are moved one meter apart in order to adhere to restrictions due to coronavirus spread, in Rome, Italy, March 11.

(Photograph:Reuters)

New rules at the store

A woman waits to be served behind yellow lines marking the distance customers have to keep between them, inside a grocery store in Rome's Trastevere area.

(Photograph:Reuters)

No tourists in the beautiful Venice

A gondolier waits for tourists in a virtually deserted city after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown, in Venice, Italy.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Topics