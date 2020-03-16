Coronavirus spreads to all Canadian provinces with 313 confirmed cases

The coronavirus epidemic has spread to all provinces in Canada, the chief public health officer said on Sunday.

"I'm asking everyone to take strong action to prevent the spread of the virus," chief public health officer Theresa Tam said.

The country has tested at least 25,000 people with 313 confirmed cases.

Last week Canadian PM Justin Trudeau went in for "self quartine" and decided to work from home after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus.

The Canadain prime minister hasn't shown any symptoms of the virus, the doctors confirmed however he would be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

Canada is set to announce a slew of measures to beat the epidemic which has seen a jump in the number of cases with one death reported in the country.

"Most of the cases (in Canada) have been linked to travel," chief public health officer Theresa Tam said, adding,"but that could change very quickly."

In an interview from home on television, Trudeau said: "We've taken some very strong measures, and we are not taking anything off the table, we are looking daily at next steps that we might take, or we shouldn't take."

Canada's health officer noted that countries which have enacted travel bans haven't been able to contain the virus, but Tam noted that it was important for every country to "contain the outbreak within their own setting."