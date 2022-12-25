China ‘ready to work with India’ towards steady relations: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said that China is ready to work with India towards a steady and sound growth of relations between the two countries.

Talking to reporters Yi as per ANI said that the two nations "have maintained communication through diplomatic and military-to-military channels", adding that the two countries are "committed to upholding stability in border areas".

He said that China stands "ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations."

Watch | China's new infrastructure along LAC near Arunachal Pradesh raises alarming security concerns

The statement comes just a week after the December 9 Tawang faceoff between the forces of the two nations.

As per PTI, the Chinese foreign minister in his address also talked about his country's continued opposition to "bloc confrontation".

Talking about the QUAD alliance which comprises India, Australia, Japan and the US, and the AUKUS alliance between the US, Australia, and the UK, he said "We have continued to reject bloc confrontation and zero-sum competition, and maintained strategic stability in relations with other major countries."

China has for long been opposed to such blocs, which it claims are aimed at containing its rise.

He also talked about relations between China and Pakistan which he claimed were good and that the two countries have "continued to firmly support each other, uphold the invaluable all-weather strategic partnership, and consolidate the iron-clad friendship".

Addressing the growing ties between his country and Russia, he added "Over the past year, China and Russia have firmly supported each other in upholding respective core interests, and our political and strategic mutual trust has been further consolidated."

(With inputs from agencies)

