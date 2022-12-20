India is my 'permanent residence' says Dalai Lama, reveals 'no point to return to China'

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday called India a "perfect place" and his "permanent residence", adding that he prefers the country over China.

Dalai lama as per ANI made the statement in response to a query regarding the recent border clash in Tawang between India and China.

Talking to reporters at the Kangra airport in India's Himachal Pradesh the spiritual leader who has been living in Dharamshala in Himachal since 1959 said "Now things... General speaking, things are improving, I think in Europe and Africa and also in Asia. Now China also now more flexible."

Dalai Lama says, "...There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra - Pandit Nehru's choice, this place is my permanent residence..."

He added that however, "there is no point to return to China. I prefer India, best place and Kangra, Pandit Nehru choice. This place is my permanent residence. It's very right. Thank you."

The recent clash between the forces of the two nations happened on December 9.

While the Chinese side alleged that Indian troops had "illegally crossed the Line (of Actual Control)", Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Minister while addressing the nation's lower house of the parliament said that China had attempted to "unilaterally change the status quo", to which Indian troops had responded with a befitting reply.

Dalai Lama also gave an update on his health. "Medical checkup. Otherwise so basic sort of physical condition no problem. There is little pain (shows his left arm near shoulder) otherwise no problem," he said.

