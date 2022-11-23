China holds talks with officials from Pacific Island nations over policing

China held a video meeting with representatives from various Pacific Island nations regarding police cooperation on Tuesday, Xinhua reported. According to Chinese state media, Minister for Public Security Wang Xiaohong chaired the meeting, and it was co-chaired by Solomon Islands Minister of Police Anthony Veke. The meeting was reportedly attended by representatives from Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. While the Minister of Police and Commissioner of Police in Tongo did not comment, the country did confirm that there was another representative present.

China have made a number of efforts to strengthen their position in the region with the first security pact being signed with Solomon Islands. They are also trying to sign trade and security deals with nine other nations in the region and that has sparked concerns in Australia and the United States.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in the aftermath of the meeting that it was attended by superintendents, deputy superintendents and acting commissioners of police.

“Representatives of the participating island countries expressed their hope to deepen police and law enforcement cooperation with China to promote security, development and prosperity in the region,” he told a regular briefing in Beijing according to Reuters.