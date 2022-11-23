Russia-Ukraine war: Strikes kill three, injure six in Kyiv as Moscow targets 'critical infrastructure'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday (November 23) that the latest Russian strikes in Kyiv left at least three dead and six injured. Massive power outages and water cuts were reported across the city.

As quoted by news agencies, the city's military administration said on Telegram: "As a result of the attack, a two-storey residential building was damaged. Three people died and six were injured."

Officials have said that the strikes have damaged energy infrastructure. The Kyiv city administration said on social media that the "enemy is launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv city". They further urged people to stay in shelters until the air alert ends.

Lviv's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on social media that in the aftermath of missile strikes in the Ukrainian capital, the city was left completely without power.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said: "The whole city is without power. We are waiting for additional information from energy experts." Sadovyi also warned that the water supply might also get interrupted.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Another massive missile attack by #russian terrorists on #Ukrainian cities, including #Kyiv. Critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings damaged. Major energy disruptions around Ukraine. Many cities are left without electricity. There are victims among civilians. pic.twitter.com/AYtKBkQWQu — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) November 23, 2022 ×

Russia celebrates its recognition as terrorist state with new missile terror against Ukraine’s capital, other cities. Should be clear to those who still had doubts: Russia must be recognized as terrorist state worldwide and Ukraine must get all necessary air defense systems ASAP. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 23, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Moldova also claimed that widespread blackouts were reported after the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.

Moldovan deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu wrote on Facebook: "As a result of Russia's bombardment on the Ukrainian energy system, within the last hour we have massive electricity blackouts in the whole country. Moldelectrica is working to reestablish electricity supplies."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE