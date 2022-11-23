European Union parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

The European Parliament declared Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" on Tuesday for the "brutal and inhumane" acts inflicted by the government and military on Ukraine since the start of the conflict. The resolution was approved during the monthly plenary session in Strasbourg with 494 member states voting in favour, 58 against it and 44 members decided to abstain completely.

It was introduced by European People's Party, Renew Europe and the European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR) against Russia’s "illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression".

Also read | UK Supreme Court blocks Scotland from holding second independence referendum

"The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law amount to acts of terror against the Ukrainian population and constitute war crimes," the resolution read according to AFP.

"In the light of the above, (the European Parliament) recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state which uses means of terrorism," it further stated.

The members of the EU parliament also condemned the humanitarian as well as food crisis created by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war all around the world. As a result, they decided to develop a new legal framework to prevent such situation and hold the responsible countries accountable.

Apart from the criticism, the resolution also demanded for a "comprehensive international isolation" of Russia and implementation of sanctions both on the economic as well as political fronts.