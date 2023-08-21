China gives green light to Beijing-Pyongyang commercial flights

China announced on Monday that it has granted approval for the resumption of commercial flights between Beijing and the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. This marks a significant development as it is the first time such flights have been allowed since North Korea closed its borders in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a regular press briefing, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said, "During the summer and autumn flight season... the Chinese side approved flight plans for passengers such as the Pyongyang-Beijing and Beijing-Pyongyang routes of Air Koryo."

But as Air Koryo was set to return to the Chinese skies, there was an abrupt cancellation of flights. North Korea's national airline, Air Koryo, was poised to launch its first commercial flight in over three years on Monday, August 21.

This flight, designated as JS151, was expected to arrive at Beijing's Capital International Airport at 9:50 am. However, in a major disappointment, the flight was unexpectedly cancelled at the last moment.

North Korea's seclusion since 2020

North Korea has remained secluded from the global community since early 2020 when it took the decision to seal its borders in response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. The sudden cancellation of Air Koryo's flight raised numerous questions.

Representatives from the airline offered no specific reason for the abrupt change in plans, media reports said.

China's foreign ministry, when queried about the cancellation, reportedly reiterated its approval for restarting commercial flights between the two capitals.

After three years of isolation prompted by the pandemic, there are indications that Pyongyang may be gradually loosening its grip on border restrictions. The anticipated resumption of Air Koryo's commercial flights was seen as a potential step towards re-engaging with the international community.

AFP reporters attempting to seek clarification from Air Koryo's Beijing office were met with uncertainty. A man present in the dark office was sleeping. Another man was not able to provide concrete answers, repeatedly stating "We don't know." He directed journalists to seek information from North Korea's state newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun.