China breaks silence on Trump, wishes him speedy recovery

Several world leaders reached out to the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump after the couple tested positive for coronavirus.

China, too, has now sent their wishes to the President who has often alleged China of spreading the novel coronavirus in the world and has referred to it as the 'Wuhan virus' and 'China virus'.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, took to Twitter to pass on her good wishes for the First Couple on behalf of China.

"Saddened to learn #President and the #FirstLady of the #US tested positive. Hope they both have a speedy recovery and will be fine," she tweeted.

The tweet came hours after the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times' Editor had slammed the President for mishandling the pandemic in the US, instead of offering his sympathies to Trump.

The tweet came hours after the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times' Editor had slammed the President for mishandling the pandemic in the US, instead of offering his sympathies to Trump.

Hu Xijin, the Editor of the China national daily, said the President and his wife have "paid the price" for downplaying the pandemic — an accusation Trump had admitted to on tape.

"President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection," Hu Xijin said.

