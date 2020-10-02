Chinese daily slams Trump in first reaction as US president tests positive for coronavirus

Chinese daily Global Times has, in its reaction to Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, testing positive for coronavirus, slammed the US President for his mishandling of the pandemic.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, said that Trump and the First Lady "have paid the price" for the gamble to play down the COVID-19.

"President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection," the editor said.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping has not yet reacted on the news.

Trump said in a tweet early Friday: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump's positive test caps a months-long response to the virus, the seriousness of which he has consistently underplayed. Earlier on Thursday night, the president predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight.

Trump and his wife had begun a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top advisor and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

In consequence, The White House has dropped a Florida campaign trip from Trump's schedule on Friday. He had been due to hold a campaign event at Sanford airport in Florida on Friday evening but his new schedule just lists a midday phone call on "Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

Trump will, however, continue to perform his duties as the president of America.

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the November 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has, however, touted his management of the crisis as one of the best in the world.

The development alters the presidential race dramatically.

