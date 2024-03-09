China and Switzerland advocate for Russia's inclusion in Ukraine peace summit

China and Switzerland are jointly advocating for Russia's inclusion in Swiss-hosted talks focused on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

Sources suggest both countries share a pragmatic approach to achieving peace and believe that a format excluding either side could result in diplomatic challenges.

The talks were initially agreed upon by the Swiss government, responding to Ukraine's request, with no confirmed date.

The plan to invite Russia to the talks faces criticism from the EU and its member states, describing it as a non-starter.

China's envoy for Eurasia, Li Hui, discussed the Swiss summit during a European tour, proposing the inclusion of Russia in talks but highlighting Moscow's two preconditions, an end to Western arms shipments to Ukraine and the reversal of Ukrainian President Zelensky's decree declaring talks with Russian President Putin as impossible.

European sources consider these conditions unlikely to be met while maintaining that Russia's participation in talks depends on the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine. The French diplomat expressed skepticism about Moscow's willingness to participate constructively.

Li emphasised that the summit should not be perceived as forcing a plan onto Russia and positioned himself as a neutral party to the conflict. While China has expressed interest in attending the talks, its role remains unclear, and it prefers Russia's inclusion.

Switzerland and China believe that broader participation will enhance the talks' productivity, and Beijing's involvement is considered crucial for attracting other capitals. Neutral Switzerland, with a history of mediation, is not an EU or NATO member but has joined Western sanctions against Russia.

The summit is anticipated to lay the groundwork for peace, addressing tactical issues such as nuclear safety, grain exports, and the return of abducted Ukrainian children. However, uncertainty remains about whether Kyiv would extend an invitation to Russia.

Li's recent visit to Kyiv included meetings with Ukrainian officials, emphasising the importance of global support for Ukraine's peace formula. The discussions covered topics such as the situation on the front line, weapon transfers, and Ukrainian requests for assistance in various matters.

Despite previous appeals from Kyiv and the EU, China has adhered closely to its own 12-point proposal for peace released in February 2023.

Requests for comments from the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Russia, as well as the Chinese mission to the EU, have not been immediately answered.