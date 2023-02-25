One year of Russia-Ukraine war: 'Terrible toll' of the conflict in numbers

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:41 AM IST

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on February 24th 2022, has marked one year of conflict. In the last 365 days, the two warring nations have borne a heavy, terrible toll. 

Let's look at what this war cost Moscow and Kyiv:

Wounded and dead

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of lives lost.

War crimes

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of war crimes.

People displaced

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of homes lost, citizens rendered homeless.

Artillery

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of artillery, ammunition spent.

Infrastructure

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of infrastructure that will need to be rebuilt.

Area seized

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of territory gained or lost.

Children and poverty

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of children forced into a life of poverty.

Companies exit Russia

This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost Russia's economy.

Aid for Ukraine

And finally, this is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost the international community in terms of aid extended to Kyiv.

