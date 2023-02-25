One year of Russia-Ukraine war: 'Terrible toll' of the conflict in numbers
The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on February 24th 2022, has marked one year of conflict. In the last 365 days, the two warring nations have borne a heavy, terrible toll.
Let's look at what this war cost Moscow and Kyiv:
Wounded and dead
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of lives lost.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
War crimes
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of war crimes.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
People displaced
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of homes lost, citizens rendered homeless.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Artillery
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of artillery, ammunition spent.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Infrastructure
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of infrastructure that will need to be rebuilt.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Area seized
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of territory gained or lost.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Children and poverty
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost in terms of children forced into a life of poverty.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Companies exit Russia
This is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost Russia's economy.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Aid for Ukraine
And finally, this is what the Russia-Ukraine war cost the international community in terms of aid extended to Kyiv.