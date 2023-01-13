Russia-Ukraine war: Satellite images show massive impact of war in Donetsk region

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to carry out a "special military operation" in Ukraine in order to "demilitarisation" and "denazification" the neighbouring nation. The conflict escalated into war, causing tens of thousands of deaths on both sides. The West backed Ukraine, helping the war-torn nation with military aid and assistance. Meanwhile, Moscow continued the fighting and the Russian-backed paramilitaries even seized part of the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine. The war led to massive global crises, including food and fuel. Also causing Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II. The situation in Ukrainian cities has worsened. Here are some satellite images that show how the ongoing war changed Ukraine.

Soledar

So far in the war, the battle for Soledar in eastern Ukraine emerged as one of the most ferocious, with Russia looking forward to winning and Kyiv determined to hold ground. Soledar, known for being the largest salt mine in Europe, has now become the epicentre of fighting. Its 200 kilometres of underground tunnels have given a tactical advantage to the troops. The town of Soledar is crucial in the ongoing war as it is just 15 kilometres from Bakhmut, which is a key prize for Russian troops and key to Moscow's main goal of wresting all of Donetsk.

Fighting has intensified in Soledar, which is a small salt mining town in the industrial Donetsk region with a pre-fighting population of around 11,000 people. Recently, Russia's contract militia Wagner Group claimed to have taken Soledar, but Ukraine on Thursday (January 12) said that its troops were holding out against pro-Moscow forces in Soledar. Kyiv also said that more than 500 civilians including children were trapped there. The above before (August 1, 2022) and after (January 10, 2023) #satellite imagery of the town of Soledar shows homes, schools and buildings that have been destroyed from the month's long battle and artillery exchanges. (Image credit: Twitter/@Maxar)

The above before (August 1, 2022) and after (Jan 10, 2023) satellite imagery shows the magnitude of the ongoing fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. In the image, the apartment buildings can be seen completely destroyed in the town of Soledar. (Image credit: Twitter/@Maxar)

This satellite imagery from January 7, 2023, revealed thousands of bomb craters in fields and along roads in and around the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine. (Image credit: Twitter/@Maxar)

