China and Russia to continue business ties as Putin accepts Xi's invitation for October visit

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a diplomatic exchange where China conveyed its commitment to sustaining business cooperation with Russia, media reports said on Wednesday (September 20). During the meeting, President Putin also accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit China in October, coinciding with the Belt and Road Summit.

After discussions with Wang Yi in Moscow, President Putin stressed on the alignment of Russia and China's vision to create a "large Eurasian space.” He also noted that China's Belt and Road Initiative played a pivotal role in this shared vision. China's Belt and Road Initiative is a vast program aimed at expanding Chinese influence in developing regions through extensive infrastructure projects.

Russia and China ties

Notably, since Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, President Putin has redirected the country's focus towards China. However, China has kept its stance neutral as far as the Ukraine conflict is concerned. But Beijing has been strong in its stand in denouncing Western sanctions against Moscow.

Additionally, China has accused NATO and the United States of provoking Russian military actions and has asserted a "no-limits" friendship with Russia.

During the visit, senior Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev called for closer policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing. He said that this coordination is seen as a response to Western efforts seeking to contain both nations as Putin holds important security talks with Beijing.

The Kremlin has also consistently expressed support for Beijing as Russia and China strengthen their ties amid deteriorating relations with the West. Wang Yi's visit to Russia commenced on Monday (September 18) and is a four days visit.

It comes in the wake of his talks with US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan in Malta over the weekend. It's worth noting that Russian President Putin had initially announced his plan to visit China back in July, further underscoring the growing significance of Sino-Russian relations on the global stage.