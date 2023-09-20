Israeli PM Netanyahu meets US President Joe Biden

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting in New York. The leaders are expected to discuss prospects to long-term peace in the region vis-a-vis the Palestine and Iran issue. The US President is also likely to bring up Israel's contentious judicial reform plans.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos