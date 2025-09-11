Charlie Kirk's last post on Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's stabbing goes viral; FBI says 'subject in custody'

Trump ally Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event. He had recently spoken out about the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, calling her death politically driven. His final post about her has gone viral. The shooter is in custody.
United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10), after which he succumbed to his injuries. US President Trump extended his condolences and expressed his sorrow and announced that American flags at all state institutions will be flown at half-mast in his honour. Kirk, who was just 31, had been vocal about the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month. Notably, his last post on X about her stabbing - that and other social media posts regarding to the stabbing has now gone viral. Meanwhile, FBI chief Kash Patel said that ‘the subject’ who was behind the fatal shooting is in custody and he would brief when information is available. Kirk is survived by his wife Erika Frantzve whom he married in 2021. The couple have two children.
Read More | 'How many shooters...': Trump ally Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking about mass shootings
Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee living in Charlotte, North Carolina, was fatally stabbed on a light rail train on August 22. Charlie Kirk commented on the fatal stabbing and stated that it was absolutely necessary to politicise her death, arguing that political decisions had allowed a man with 14 prior offenses to remain free and ultimately commit the crime. A man named DeCarlos Brown Jr., was formally charged with her murder. A video of the incident showed Brown sitting directly behind Zarutska before suddenly standing up and slashing her throat. The footage captures Zarutska collapsing and falling from her seat moments after the attack. Kirk had also shared a photo of Zarutska and wrote, “America will never be the same again.”
Read More |Right-wing's 'youth whisperer' and trusted Trump ally: Who was Charlie Kirk and what was his views on gun violence