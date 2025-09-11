/'No one understood America better': Trump announces death of ally Charlie Kirk after Utah University shooting

US President Trump announced Charlie Kirk's death after he was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. Trump praised Kirk as a legendary voice of America’s youth. A video shows Kirk being shot on stage.
United States President Donald Trump announced the death of his prominent ally and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, hours after he was shot at during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wed (Sep 10). Describing him as a "great" and "legendary" figure who deeply understood the youth of America, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, extended condolences, on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump, to Kirk’s wife Erika and his family. After being shot, Kirk was immediately transported to a hospital and underwent surgery, according to the university spokesperson. Trump also announced that American flags at all state institutions will be flown at half-mast in his honour.
Kirk was was a prominent right‑wing political activist, author, and one of the popular Trump ally. He was best known as the founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. He was also a podcast host with millions of followers. He has 5.2 million followers on X and 7.3 million followers on TikTok. A graphical video of his shooting is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Kirk is seen seated on the stage as a bullet hits his neck and blood pours out.
A suspect was taken into custody but has now been released, after the police said that he was not the actual shooter. The suspect was identified as Michael Mallinson. However, as the news of Kirk's death was shared by Trump, Utah Valley University clarified that there is no one in custody. In statements on social media, the university said the classes are suspended until further notice and urged students to leave the campus immediately. Utah Valley University spokesperson Scott Trotter said in a statement that a single shot had rung out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus Kirk was beginning to speak at his planned rally.