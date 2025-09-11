/'Patriot', 'youth whisperer' and trusted Trump ally: Who was Charlie Kirk and what were his views on gun violence

Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). He was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident but he succumbed to his injurues. US President Trump announced his death calling him a ‘patriot’ and the one who understood America and its youth. He was 31 and is survived by his wife Erika Frantzve whom he married in 2021. The couple have two children. Trump also announced that American flags at all state institutions will be flown at half-mast in his honour.

A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. Hours later, FBI Director Kash Patel said that "the subject" in the fatal shooting was in custody. In statements on social media, the university said the classes are suspended until further notice and urged students to leave the campus immediately.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Kirk was was a prominent right‑wing political activist, author, and one of the popular Trump ally. He was best known as the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a nonprofit that seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. He launched it at age 18. Known for his staunch support of Donald Trump and provocative political style, Kirk was often described as the "youth whisperer" of the American right. He grew up in Illinois and first gained popularity after writing for Breitbart and appearing on Fox Business at age 17. Though he briefly attended college, he dropped out to pursue full-time activism.

Kirk hosted The Charlie Kirk Show, a three-hour daily radio programme since October 2020, ran via Turning Point Live. He once shared that he had “no money, no connections and no idea what I was doing” but TPUSA grew rapidly and changed his life. He has 5.2 million followers on X and 7.3 million followers on TikTok. Kirk, an advocate of Christian nationalism, opposed mask mandates, DEI programs, climate action, and the Civil Rights Act. He was involved in Trump’s 2024 campaign.

What was his views on Second Amendment, gun deaths

A video of Kirk's statements on the second amendment and gun deaths have surfaced after his death. In 2023, following the shooting at Christian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which claimed six lives, Charlie Kirk commented on the harsh reality of gun violence in America. He acknowledged that maintaining Second Amendment rights comes with a cost. Kirk explained that having an armed citizenry inevitably means gun deaths will never be completely eliminated. He said it was important to recognise that “you're not going to get gun deaths to zero,” and added that reducing them significantly might be possible by strengthening family structures and increasing armed security in schools.

Kirk explained that living in a society with an armed population while expecting zero gun deaths was unrealistic, calling such expectations “nonsense” and “drivel.” However, he believed the trade-off was justified, stating, “I think it's worth it... to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” He described this as a “prudent deal” and criticised those who fail to acknowledge this reality as living “in a complete alternate universe.”