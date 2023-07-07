Captured on camera: Body cam footage from biggest jewellery heist in US history reveals unknown facts

Recently released bodycam footage has shed light on the aftermath of a major jewellery heist in Lebec, California. The jewellery heist as per a BBC report could be valued at $100 million, that could mean that the theft could be the most expensive jewellery heist in US history. What happened a year ago Almost a year ago, in 2022, two security guards made a stop at a Flying J convenience store while transporting jewellery worth millions from a show in San Mateo to Pasadena.

As per LA Times, in the early hours of July 11, 2022, sheriff's deputies responding to a vehicle burglary arrived at the Flying J Travel Center in Lebec, California.

There they discovered was a bold late-night heist that had just taken place—a Brink's tractor-trailer carrying millions of dollars worth of jewellery, watches, gems, and other items from a trade show had been breached.

Also read | Breaking point: Chinese youth face alarming surge in suicides as academic pressure takes its toll

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, Jeremy Viger and David Swigart, engaged in a conversation with the Brink's drivers, capturing the interaction on their body cameras. The footage, recently obtained by The Times, provides new insights into the aftermath of the crime, which affected 14 jewellers whose merchandise was on display at the International Gem and Jewellery Show. What does the newly unveiled footage show? The deputies, as per the LA Times report, arrived at around 4 am, finding the truck stop filled with parked big rigs. They approached the drivers cautiously, aware that the thieves might still be in the vicinity.

"We are gonna post up here because you never know — they could still be lurking," says one deputy Viger.

The body camera footage, recorded from different angles, reveals a conversation that lasted approximately 45 minutes.

During the recorded conversation, Tandy Motley, one of the truck crew, mentions that he had been watched by a man at the jewellery show.

Also read | Ransomware attack by alleged Russian hackers cripples Japan's largest port

"He was staring me right in the eye," said the driver, as per the report.

"I’m pretty sure we were followed from the show where we got loaded," adds Motley.

Another revelation is the estimate cost of the heist.

The drivers discussed the value of the stolen merchandise, initially estimating it at $2.7 million. However, Brink's later stated in a legal filing that the stolen shipments were worth more than three times that amount. The conflicting valuations have led to lawsuits between Brink's and the jewellers involved. The lawsuit The heist has sparked a lawsuit filed by 14 jewellers against Brinks, the company responsible for the transportation of the precious jewels.

The value of the stolen jewellery is the subject of duelling lawsuits. One lawsuit was filed by Brink's against the jewellers whose merchandise was pilfered, and a counter-lawsuit filed by the jewellers against Brink's and other parties.

While Brink's has sought to limit the payout to the jewellers at $8.7 million, Attorney Jerry Kroll, representing the jewellers, puts the estimated value of the stolen jewellery at around $100 million.

However, Brink's says that the $8.7 million payout appropriately reflects the value declared by the merchants on shipping manifests.

Brinks as per a CBS news report stated that the jewellers had undervalued their goods, which impacted the security measures implemented during transportation. The company claims that if the jewellers had accurately declared the value of their goods, appropriate security measures would have been taken, and they would have compensated the customers accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE