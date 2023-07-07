Ransomware attack by ‘Russian hackers’ cripples Japan's largest port

Japan's biggest and busiest maritime port was brought to a grinding halt for two days after being hit by an alleged Russian cyberattack earlier this week. The virtual attack crippled Nagoya Port's loading and offloading system, stalling the container handling process.

Japanese media reports claimed that LockBit, a type of ransomware linked with Russian-speaking hackers, was employed in the attack. After two days of chaos, the port authorities said operations partially resumed on Thursday afternoon. The Nagoya Harbor Transportation Association said it had not been in contact with the hacker group nor it had paid any ransom.

LockBit cybercriminal group recently made the headlines when it claimed Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC to be its latest victim of cyber-sabotage.

TSMC, at the time, confirmed that one of its hardware suppliers was hacked and data was stolen from it, but said the incident had no impact on business operations.

The Port of Nagoya is regarded as a hub for car exports and an engine of the Japanese economy. Last year, the port alone handled 165 million tonnes of cargo. Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s biggest carmaker by units sold which uses the port majorly for its operation said the attack did not affect the shipment of new cars.

WATCH | Alleged Russian hackers behind ransomware attack on Japanese Port × Retaliation by Russia? The attack on the Nagoya Port comes a few days after the Japanese government raised concerns over the repeated Russian military activity near its territory, including joint drills with China.

Tokyo said such exercises posed "serious concern" for Japan's national security.

"Such repeated joint flights by the strategic bombers of the two countries in the vicinity of our country signify the expansion of their activities, and are clearly intended to act arbitrarily against our country," said Matsuno, the government's top spokesperson.

Notably, on June 20, the Japanese defence ministry said it had spotted two Russian Navy ships in waters near Taiwan and Okinawa islands.

The warships sailed back and forth in the waters between the island and Taiwan and were last spotted between Miyako and Okinawa islands. The military said it dispatched two vessels to monitor the Russian ships for their activity.

Japan and Taiwan have joined the United States and other Western allies in imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine in February last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

