Canada's Ontario to lift Covid vaccine passport requirement

Ontario is easing Covid curbs starting from Thursday. Also, vaccine passport requirements will be lifted in the Canadian province starting from March 1. Premier Doug Ford, while speaking at a press conference said, "We're going to get rid of the passports."

He further explained that the majority of people have been vaccinated and the peak of cases, which was triggered by the Omicron variant, had passed.

From Thursday, social gatherings can increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Sports arenas will now be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The same is for concert venues and live theatres.

Cinemas, however, can operate at full capacity.

Dr Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, in a report by a local media outlet said, "Thanks to the efforts of Ontarians to help blunt the transmission of Omicron, our health care indicators suggest a general improvement in the Covid situation in the province."

This comes in as demonstrators have been blockading the nation's capital Ottawa, located in Ontario, for over two weeks now.

The demonstrators in Ottawa, Ontario and elsewhere have been primarily demanding an end to all Covid vaccine mandates and other restrictions including mask requirements. Protesters have also called for Trudeau’s resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)