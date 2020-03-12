Canada PM Trudeau to 'work from home' as wife's samples being tested for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that he would be "self-isolating and self-monitoring" himself after his wife Sophie who was experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms" also "self-isolated" herself following orders by the doctor.

I have some personal news to share today. Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020 ×

Sophie Trudeau's samples have been sent for testing, the Canadian prime minister informed.

Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie‘s results back. But I‘ll be busy working from home. Today, I‘ll be speaking with some world leaders and joining ministers for a Cabinet committee discussion on COVID-19. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020 ×

"Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie‘s results back," Trudeau declared on Twitter, adding, "but I‘ll be busy working from home."

"She‘s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results," the Canadian PM said.

Sophie Trudeau had recently returned from a speaking tour in the UK.

Canada has over hundred confirmed cases of the coronavirus which doubled in a week with six of country's ten provinces recording cases of COVID-19 even as the government announced $723 million package on Wednesday to bolster the healthcare system and limit the impact of the virus.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Trudeau's move is "a precautionary measure, and should Canadians find themselves in a similar situation, that is the recommendation."

On Thursday, Canada's Juno music awards cancelled its upcoming gala show, planned for Sunday evening in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

"We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities," organizers said in a statement.