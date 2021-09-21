Canada elections: Justin Trudeau to retain power, say TV projections

Canadian TV projections predicted on Monday (local time) that the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would hold on to power in ongoing snap elections. However, with polling stations likely to still be reporting results into the morning, it was not yet clear if the Liberals had gained enough seats to form a majority in parliament that would allow Trudeau to pass his agenda without opposition support.

It was initially belived that Canadian elections would be too close to call as Rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was considered to have thrown up a major challenge for Trudeau.

Although voting for the elections has ended, final result may not be known until Tuesday morning due to the close contest and large number of mail-in ballots.

The snap elections were called by Trudeau last month to get a new mandate and better hold on power that would eliminate his reliance on opposition parties to pass his policies.

(Canada PM Justin Trudeau casts his vote)

Voting across Canada's six time zones started early in the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland and was to wrap up in westernmost British Columbia at 7:00 pm local time (0200 GMT).

Trudeau said he felt "serene" after casting a ballot in Montreal.

"We worked very hard during this campaign, and Canadians are making an important choice," he told AFP, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children.

O'Toole, meanwhile, tweeted: "Proud to cast our ballots today, make sure you do the same! #SecureTheFuture."

At 49, Trudeau has faced tougher political bouts and still come out unscathed.

But after six years in power, his administration is showing signs of fatigue, and it's been an uphill battle for him to convince Canadians to stick with his Liberals after falling short of high expectations set in his 2015 landslide win.

(With inputs from agencies)