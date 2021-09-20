Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a 'New Cold War': US official

US President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold War with key rivals in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, a senior official said Monday.

"President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocks. He believes in vigorous, intensive, principled competition," the official said, previewing the speech.

"The president will essentially drive home the message that ending the war in Afghanistan closed the chapter focused on war and opens a chapter focused on personal, purposeful, effective American diplomacy," the official said.

He further added that in his first address to the United Nations as president, Biden will stress that Washington will work with allies and partners "to solve problems that can't be solved by military force."

Biden will also issue an "all hands on deck" call for global cooperation to end the deadly pandemic that has ravaged the world.