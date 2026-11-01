/'Can do it in 10 minutes': Trump says about remaining Iran nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, made a high-stakes statement on the ongoing military campaign against Iran. During a Halloween event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said that American forces could strike one or two remaining Iranian nuclear sites within 'ten minutes'.

He went on to talk about how American forces have already crippled the core of Iran's nuclear programme and military assets and that only a couple of targets, including key underground facilities like "Pickaxe Mountain", is left to eliminate, which the US military can do it in "10 minutes".

"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes," Trump said at the event.

However, he said that there is no urgent rush to resume immediate strikes, as US attacks have already crippled Iran's navy, air force, anti-aircraft networks and defence manufacturing infrastructure.

"We're not in that much of a hurry from the standpoint that we've knocked out their navy, we've knocked out their air force, we've knocked out their anti-aircraft, we've knocked out almost every piece of military equipment they have, we've knocked out a lot of their manufacturing capability. Uh, we've knocked out the nuclear. We've knocked out their nuclear," said Trump.

He also said that Tehran has hinted at a desire to negotiate a deal with US but raised doubts on the commitment.

"They wanna make a deal, and we will see if they make a deal," he said, adding, "But they are not very reliable. They make a deal, and then they back out."