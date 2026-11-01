/Trump loses $10 billion defamation lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter

A US judge on Saturday (Oct 31) dismissed US President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and media magnate Rupert Murdoch over a report that Trump sent a bawdy birthdayletter to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump had sued for $10 billion after the newspaper's story was published in July 2025 detailing the president's alleged 2003 letter to Epstein, which featured a drawing of a naked woman.

In July last year, the Wall Street Journal in a report claimed that United States President Donald Trump sent a birthday card to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday in 2003. According to the report, Ghislaine Maxwell prepared a special gift to mark Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday: a birthday album, which included letters from his family and friends, including Donald Trump. The report also published the card. It was a “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein, bearing President Donald Trump’s signature. It bore a drawing, depicting a woman’s breasts. “A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair,” the Journal’s Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo reported. It concluded with the line: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

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