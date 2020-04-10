Can China change its eating habits?

Anthrax, Swine Flu, Bird Flu, Ebola, SARS and now the coronavirus. All these diseases have something in common, they can all be traced to unhygienic animal markets.

Markets with extreme confinement levels. Markets where both live and dead animals are on offer. Not only are we harming animals, but have time and again, ended up endangering ourselves.

China claims its coronavirus lockdown is over, it says it has conquered this pandemic. Beijing has encouraged celebrations of victory across the country.



The Chinese regime has supposedly banned exotic-meat trade. There's a draft in circulation which provides a 'white list' of animals allowed to be raised for meat.

It was released by the Chinese Agricultural Ministry and is being called a 'game-changer' for animal welfare in China because this draft exempts dogs from human consumption.

There are no other exemptions, from foxes to deer and minks, most wildlife has again been approved as farm-raised species. The draft doesn't even mention bats and pangolins - the alleged source of the coronavirus. China's wet markets have gone back to operating in exactly the same way as they did before this pandemic.

UK's Dailymail has in fact given a detailed account of what's happening at these wet markets. Terrified dogs and cats crammed into rusty cages, bats and scorpions are on sale for traditional medicine, rabbits and ducks are being skinned alive.

This is how China is celebrating its so-called victory over the coronavirus. The coronavirus is a result of the many variants of unnatural & unnecessary practices that every society and culture can do better without. Even after several pandemics, the Chinese regime is yet to realise that its entire system is a flaw.

