California snowpack on track to be largest on record

California has been battered by heavy rain and strong winds, leaving the entire state covered in a blanket of snow, looking extremely beautiful.

The latest figures from the California Department of Water Resources show that winter weather has driven up snow levels to 237% of normal after three years of extreme drought.

The figures have put this year's snowpack on track to be the largest on record. Currently, it is perhaps the deepest snowpack recorded in more than 70 years, officials said Monday, as reported by US-based media outlets.

Sean de Guzman, chief of the CDWR Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, told reporters at the survey site: "As of right now, it's looking like this year's statewide snowpack will probably most likely be either the first or second biggest snowpack on record dating back to 1950".

What's the reason behind this situation?

Experts have stated that a series of 'atmospheric rivers' have contributed to the bumper snowpack. On the other side, they have also led to widespread flooding, rockfalls and sinkholes across the most populous US state. The Central Valley, known as the country's agricultural breadbasket, has been impacted badly.

The situation also has some positive impacts as the flooding and snowstorms also had a positive effect by allowing reservoirs to refill and alleviating drought in much of the state.

CDWR Director Karla Nemeth said drought was still a concern as the record snow will. What will happen then?

Nemeth said: "It is possible that, given the conditions in the Central Valley, particularly in the to Tulare Lake Basin, that there will be simultaneously water supply challenges that come along with drought, but also water supply challenges that come along with very, very significant flooding."

Meanwhile, the authorities have started taking action as Gavin Newsom, who is the state's governor, recently signed an executive order to help the flood response in the basin.

Newsom said, "With historic rain and snowpack creating immense challenges for this region, our first priority is protecting lives and livelihoods impacted by this devastating flooding."

"State officials are on the ground to assist communities, support the local emergency response under way and prepare for the surge of snowmelt runoff in the months ahead," Newsom added.

(With inputs from agencies)

