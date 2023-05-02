Cadbury chocolates being recalled in UK over fears they might cause “rare but dangerous” disease

Cadbury products are being removed from stores across the United Kingdom due to listeria concerns. Customers who purchased products from these batches have been warned not to consume them and to return them for a refund. Listeriosis, a foodborne bacterial illness, is usually caused by consuming contaminated food with Listeria monocytogenes. Pregnant women and people over the age of 65 are most susceptible to the bacteria because it attacks the immune system. UK’s Food Standards Agency cautions customers The Food Standards Agency (FSA) of the UK is advising customers to check the expiration date of the products on their website. The FSA has issued a warning about Crunchie, Daim, Flake, Dairy Milk Buttons, and Dairy Milk Chunks 75g chocolate desserts, all of which are sold separately in supermarkets.

The Crunchie and Flake desserts have a use-by date of May 17, while the rest have a use-by date of May 18. The batches of chocolates are being recalled by supermarket chain Muller as a precautionary measure after contamination concerns were raised. What is Listeria monocytogenes? According to the Food and Drug Administrator of the UK, Listeria monocytogenes is "rare but very serious". It said, "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea."

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one-month-old and people with weakened immune systems,” the statement added.

