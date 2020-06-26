Bureau has over 2,000 active investigations linked to Chinese government: FBI

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US television channel that the bureau has over 2,000 active investigations linked to the Chinese government.

According to the FBI, China’s ambassador in Washington and a top Chinese diplomat in New York secretly aided in the recruitment of scientists in the United States. The FBI is reportedly investigating a scientist in Connecticut who allegedly works in genetic research in America.

The FBI reportedly revealed the information in an affidavit filed in federal court last year revealing details of “the fruits of cutting-edge American scientific research...which efforts involve intellectual property thefts on a massive scale.”

The FBI special agent reportedly wrote in the affidavit that “knowingly and willfully working in the United States on behalf of government-controlled and government-directed entities for the purpose of recruiting high-level molecular geneticists and stem cell researchers to work at state-controlled universities and laboratories in [China], and for the purpose of acquiring and transferring to those state-controlled universities and laboratories, cutting-edge molecular genetics and stem-cell research and technology developed at leading academic and private sector research platforms in the United States.”

The name of the scientist has been redacted in court documents. The FBI affidavit suggested that the professor was associated with China's Thousand Talents Program.

The FBI pointed out that "those efforts are undertaken ... with the [Chinese] government's publicly-declared national security objectives of technology transfer and human capital acquisition."

