British scientist makes breakthrough as race for coronavirus vaccine picks up

A British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race to beat coronavirus by reducing the normal development time from ''two to three years to just 14 days'', Reuters reported today.

The leading scientist, Robin Shattock, the Head of Mucosal Infection and Immunity at Imperial College London claims that he intends to start testing the vaccine on animals as early as next week. He additionally plans to invest in human studies this summer if he received enough funding and backing.

"Conventional approaches usually take at least two to three years before you even get to the clinic," the scientist told Sky News.

"And we've gone from that sequence to generating a candidate in the laboratory in 14 days'', he added.

However, the vaccine may not help to contain the current outbreak but will be helpful in case there's another one.



This photo taken on February 4, 2020 shows a medical staff member (L) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province.



The coronavirus outbreak has killed 490 people in China. The number of infected cases rose to 24,324 as the virus continued to spread in China.

Two deaths were reported outside China with Hong Kong being the latest where a 39-year-old man who had visited Wuhan died on Tuesday. Another man had earlier died due to the virus in the Philippines.

Additionally, new cases were reported on a Japanese cruise ship which now remains under quarantine.

On Tuesday, the Chinese National Health Commission claimed new 65 deaths were recorded, which shot up the death toll to 490 in China.

