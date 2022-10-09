British Royal Navy seizes $17 million worth of drugs in Arabian Sea

The British Royal Navy and its warship HMS Montrose recently confiscated illicit drugs worth more than $17 million from a boat in the Arabian Sea.

The warship and its crew managed to seize hundreds of kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine from a small local ship after a gruelling six-hour-long operation.

Initially, the crew members aboard the frigate sent a helicopter to track the suspected boat. After the boat's movement raised the suspicion further, the Royal Marines from 42 Commando took charge and dropped sail in the choppy waters.

"HMS Montrose pounced, after her Wildcat helicopter located and tracked the suspect dhow until the frigate was in range to launch her boarding teams in her boats," the Navy said in a statement.

The initial search yielded some drugs but the Marines prodded further and managed to find a hidden compartment where approximately 870 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine was stashed.

"Royal Marines from 42 Commando, the UK military's specialists in these operations, seized control of the vessel in choppy conditions, before sailors moved in to search the craft for any illegal cargo, while overhead the Wildcat observed proceedings and provided cover for those scouring the dhow for her illicit cargo," it added.

The National Crime Agency priced the seized illict drugs around $17 million.

"Disrupting terrorist organisations, criminals and their funding lines is key to keeping to UK, and rest of the world, safe," said Commander Claire Thompson overseeing the operation.

Notably, HMS Montrose has been sailing in the waters of West Asia since 2019 and in the fifth operation of this year, the frigate has managed to reel narcotics worth $52 million.

The frigate is part of a multi-national force of 33 nations currently led by the Royal Canadian Navy, working in the Gulf region to disrupt criminal and terrorist organizations and their illicit activity.

